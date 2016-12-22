Can Manitoba Reach Three Million Soybean Acres?

  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

This year saw another record set, with just over 1.6 million soybean acres grown in the province.

Considering there was about a million acres grown in 2013, three million might not be that far off.

Manitoba Agriculture Pulse Specialist Dennis Lange says we might reach that mark over the next five to ten years, but do we really want to?

dennis lange dec 2016 smallDennis Lange

"That's the million dollar question," he said. "Right now prices are quite strong, there's strong markets for it. At some point, if markets were to get quiet, the number of acres that we grow would also decrease as well."

Lange says with the increased acres, root disease is starting to become an issue. Figuring out a crop rotation schedule is also becoming a challenge.

According to Lange, Manitoba is number two in Canada for soybean acres, behind only Ontario which is between 3 and 3.5 million acres.

He says early projections for Manitoba are showing two million soybean acres for 2017.

