Farmland Property Tax Increases A Major Concern For Farmers In 2016

Many farmers saw big jump in the their farmland property tax bills this year, due to a rise in assessment.

The issue was a major concern for Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP), which has been voicing its concern over the issue.

KAP President Dan Mazier says a solution has to be found.

"When we start talking 50 to 100 per cent increases in land taxes, in any kind of tax, that's too much," he commented. "We've got to figure out a way to fix it and it's not a simple solution that's for sure."

Mazier says KAP has met with Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke and staff to discuss the issue, with another taxation committee meeting planned for this week.