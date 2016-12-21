G3 Constructing Grain Export Terminal at Port of Vancouver

G3 Terminal Vancouver, an affiliate of G3 Global Holdings (G3), has announced that it will be building a new state-of-the-art grain export terminal at the Port of Vancouver.

This will be the first new grain terminal constructed since the 1960's.

"Our Vancouver terminal is central to G3's vision of a coast-to-coast grain handling network that sets a new standard in efficiency," said Karl Gerrand, CEO G3. "We plan to transform the movement of grain through the west coast, providing Canadian farmers with competitive pricing and reliable delivery opportunities."

The Vancouver terminal will include over 180,000 metric tonnes of storage and feature a unique rail loop track capable of holding three 134-car trains.

Construction is expected to start in March of 2017, with the terminal slated for completion in 2020.