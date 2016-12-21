Selects Head Into the Break With A Win over the Wild

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


It really wasn't looking like the Eastman Selects would be celebrating any amount of Christmas cheer Sunday at MTS Iceplex.

The Selects, who watched a 3-0 first period lead disappear the night before at the Sun-Gro Centre in Beausejour as the Interlake Lightning rallied for a 4-3 victory, stormed back from a 2-0 third period deficit and defeated the defending Manitoba "AAA" Midget Hockey League champion Winnipeg Wild 3-2.

Will Cruise won it for the Selects as he beat Wild netminder Niklas Anderson in the fifth round of the shootout.

"We were hoping for a Christmas present from the boys and they definitely gave us a great Christmas present," said a very jubilant Eastman head coach Dennis Senebald. "We had some tough luck on Saturday. We were up 3-0 very fast and we kind of sat back. We got a little bit ahead of ourself I think in that game and before we knew it, it was 3-3. I give it to Interlake, they did not quit. Every player on their roster worked. They played really well. They deserved the win."

Cruise and Burke Heide scored in regulation for the Selects who received a 35-save performance from Danton Belluk.

"We've been trying to improve, and I think lately a lot of the things we've been working on in practice, the boys have done well in games," said Senebald. "We're getting our goals against back to where we want it - nice and low. The boys are definitely working hard at practice and we like to see that. We think they're improving on the ice."

Eastman has 12 wins, 13 losses and two overtime losses this season and are two points up on the ninth place Kenora Thistles.

The Selects, who will host the 2017 Telus Cup West Regional Championship in Steinbach from March 30th - April 2nd, will play their first game of 2017 on January 4th in Kenora and then start a four-game homestand.

"If we can get some wins and build off this momentum of a great comeback and get rolling, we think the boys can do a lot of damage in the playoffs - if we can get into the playoffs and then go from there. When the boys skate, we are a very good team."

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://www.steinbachonline.com/local-sports/selects-head-into-the-christmas-break-on-a-high-note#sigProIdcd00d6cbaa
Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Selects Head Into the Break With A Win over the Wild

It really wasn't looking like the Eastman Selects would be celebrating any amount of Christmas cheer Sunday at MTS Iceplex. The Selects, who watched a 3-0 first period lead disappear the night before…

Pistons Storm Back, Hit Christmas Break On High Note

It was a tale of two different teams in one game for the Steinbach Pistons, who stumbled out of the gate in the first half but stormed back to send their home fans home happy in a 5-3 win over the…

Perreault Pots Shootout Winner as Jets beat Panthers

The Winnipeg Jets four-game losing skid came to an end Thursday night at MTS Centre. Mathieu Perreault scored in the sixth round of the shootout as Winnipeg defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3. "Just…

Pistons Bury Blizzard In Their Showcase Finale

The Steinbach Pistons came to play against the OCN Blizzard on Wednesday afternoon and showed off why they are the top team in the MJHL with an impressive 6-2 win. It was a wacky start as both teams…

Second Best

Steinbach Christian has enjoyed a lot of success on the basketball court. The Flames are the reigning two-time provincial varsity boys champions and will be looking to join Goose Lake of Roblin, Lord…

Millers Win Gold in Morris

Steinbach Millers - Morris Minor Hockey Midget Tournament ChampionsBack Row: coaches John Verret, Mark Adnum and Ted Laing & manager Jen BrandtThird Row: Kaden Reimer, Tyler Mager, Adrian Petkau,…

Strong Showing At Showcase For Steinbach In Win Over Virden

The Steinbach Pistons had a strong start to the Showcase being held in Winnipeg with a solid 6-2 win over the Virden Oil Capitals on Tuesday afternoon. The Pistons got on the board first off the…

On Back Of Bengert, Pistons Blank Steelers

The Steinbach Pistons picked up their fourth straight win on Friday night after goalie Roman Bengert made 36 saves for his fourth shutout of the year while 5 different Pistons found the back of the…

Slow Start Sinks Steinbach in Selkirk

The Pistons got off to a slow start and never fully recovered in a 2-1 loss to the Selkirk Steelers on Saturday night. Coming off a game where they were embarrassed 5-0, head coach Paul Dyck knew the…

Two Pistons Selected to Team Canada West

A pair of Steinbach Pistons will be suiting up for Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge that runs from December 11th - 17th in Bonnyville, Alberta. Steinbach native, defenseman Darby Gula…

Hayes Scores Late as Rangers Edge Jets

Kevin Hayes scored a power play goal with 69 seconds remaining in regulation as the New York Rangers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night at MTS Centre. Hayes potted his 11th of the…

Local Cyclists Win Manitoba Awards

Four local cyclists have been recognized by the Manitoba Cycling Association for their outstanding performance this season. After an eleven year hiatus from biking Jayne Enns started training in…

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships"A" Girls @ GrandviewChampionship Game Boissevain over Rosenort 25-21, 25-19 Third Place Game Elton over Strathclair 25-14, 25-15Semifinals…

Pistons Use Big First Period To Down Neepawa

A strong first period saw the Steinbach Pistons get off to a 4-1 lead and that's how the game would end as the Pistons pushed their winning streak to three straight games on the road in Neepawa on…

Pirates Bring Home Finalist Banner

Same gym. Same banner. Grunthal's Green Valley Pirates are the second best “AA” varsity girls high school volleyball team for the second time in three years. The Pirates lost out to Major Pratt of…

Anderson's Big Night Helps Pistons Trample Stamps

The Steinbach Pistons ran wild over the Swan Valley Stampeders on Friday night and rattled off six straight goals on route to an 8-2 win. The Pistons got off to a strong start as the MJHL's Player of…

Providence Pilots Progressing Well In Standings

The Providence Pilots men’s basketball team beat the Canadian Mennonite University Blazers 94-78 in Otterburne on Friday. Team member, Romeo KC, dropped 27 points and added seven assists and seven…

Pistons Bulk Up on First Roster Deadline

The Steinbach Pistons went into the first MJHL roster deadline of the season with a plan and came out a more experienced and talented team. After adding forward Wyatt Hinson and trading Max Cavallini…

Sabres Celebrate A Championship Football Season

Season seven is officially over. The Steinbach Regional Secondary School football team celebrated it's 2016 championship season Tuesday night at the SRSS. Over 200 coaches, players, parents, alumni,…

Bengert and Co. Perfect In Pistons Win Over Portage

It was a classic goalie duel all night long as the Steinbach Pistons and Portage Teriers engaged in an instant classic on Wednesday night and when all was said and done, it was Roman Bengert getting…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Thursday, December 22nd

Carillon Senior Hockey League
Springfield vs Grunthal
@ Oakbank, 8 p.m.

HTJHL
Steinbach at Mitchell, 8 p.m.

NHL
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NFL
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:25 p.m.

NBA
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23rd

City AAA Midget Hockey League
Eastman at Wpg Hawks, 7:15 p.m.

NHL
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at CAlgary, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Chimney

Local Jobs

Login