A Fresh Blanket Of Snow Ushers In Winter

Winter arrived this Wednesday morning at 4:44 a.m. and Steinbach residents woke up to a fresh layer snow. Approximately 13 centimetres of snow has fallen from early Tuesday until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Environment Canada forecasts are calling for a clear Wednesday evening with more snowfall starting to fall on Christmas Day.

Filling the mold for the snow sculpture on the corner of Elmdale Street and Brandt Street