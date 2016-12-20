City Council Reaffirms Support For Performing Arts Centre

City councillors Susan Penner and Michael Zwaagstra were chastised at city council Tuesday night for undermining a resolution of city council regarding the Performing Arts Centre. Zwaagstra and Penner have said the project should be scrapped because they don't believe the federal and provincial governments will each come through with $7.5 million for the project.

Mayor Chris Goertzen told council it is unfair for them to make that assumption and to suggest that the city renege on a commitment approved by council. He adds that sabotages the whole process, including the many volunteers who are trying to raise private funds for this project.

"And so what I'm asking is for us to be a functional council. Respect what's been voted on, move forward, ask questions when it's appropriate. You couldn't wait a day-and-a-half, two days for a council meeting to maybe talk to council instead of talking to the media. Surprising. So, let's move forward in a functional way. Let's support the things that we vote for. That's what I'm asking."

Councillor John Fehr moved that council reaffirm its commitment of $7.5 million for the Performing Arts Centre with an expiry date of June 30th, 2017. Council approved the motion by a vote of 4-3 with councillors Susan Penner, Michael Zwaagstra and Earl Funk against it. Fehr says city council must honour its commitments.

"We made it clear today that the rules aren't changing. Basically we're committed to the $7.5 million and, if the rest of the money comes in, we're moving ahead with the project. And, if the money does not come in, we won't. It's very, very simple. But at least I can live with the fact that we lived up to what we committed."

Fehr says it makes no difference that the estimate for the Performing Arts Centre is much higher than expected because the city's commitment is staying the same as it was when the estimate was lower.

Councillor Cari Penner adds that city council's integrity is at stake.

"One thing that stands out is that the integrity of the process of council is critical for us as a group; that once it's decided, that we do move forward. And, if it's sabotaged and undermined and there's misinformation and all manner of manipulation with the press, then it undermines what council has decided by majority vote, in a democratic process."

Councillors Zwaagstra and Susan Penner reiterated their views that when the estimates for the Performing Arts Centre came in at $24.3 million compared to earlier estimates of $15 million, everything changed and they could no longer support the plan.