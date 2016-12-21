Human Rights Complaint Prompts Updated Policy At The Pool

Following a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, the food and drink policy at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre has been updated to enable parents and caregivers of infants to bottle feed their children in the pool viewing area.

The complaint alleged discrimination on the basis of sex and family status and was filed by Jodee Mason, a mother from Niverville. Mason says she had an incident at the pool a few years ago that led to her human rights complaint.

"I was at swimming lessons with my oldest son and my youngest son was eight months old at the time, and he was a little fussy so I pulled the plastic baby bottle out of the diaper bag and was feeding him and then I was asked to put it away or I would have to leave. The explanation given to me is that it was a health and safety issue because of the bottle."

The new policy allows for bottle feeding with plastic bottles while still restricting the public from bringing food and drink into the viewing area for safety and cleanliness reasons.

Mason says she is really happy that they could come to a resolution, removing some barriers that mothers have in the early stages of being a parent and thanks the Manitoba Human Rights Commission for their hard work.

"I think it was important to recognize that there was something that was missing from the policy. You need to look at things and see if there is something in there that you can make sure you are accommodating the public in a way that they feel comfortable and that is right and I definitely feel that I got that through the [Manitoba] Human Rights Commission."

Mason says when you truly believe that something is not being done fairly, you have to take ownership of it and do something to make a positive change. She notes she is glad that she could be part of that process.

In a release from the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, Steinbach officials commented, "We are pleased to have resolved this matter on a common sense basis, in a manner which addresses concerns about safety and cleanliness but still enables parents of infants to remain in the pool deck area while tending to the needs of their children."

Mason says she is pleased that the city leadership recognized that there was an issue with the policy and made changes.

The city's policy is on the Steinbach Aquatic Centre's website.