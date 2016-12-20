RCMP Nab More Impaireds

Steinbach RCMP stopped 235 vehicles in week two of their holiday checkstop program. Four checkstops were held during the second week, ending December 19th.

There was one impaired driver charged, one refusal to provide a breath sample, four roadside suspensions issued and seven other Highway Traffic Act charges.

In the first two weeks of the program, Steinbach RCMP have stopped 1,135 vehicles at 14 checkstops, catching two impaired drivers.

Meanwhile, RCMP across the province stopped 2,680 vehicles in week two of the program. Twenty-two people were charged with a criminal code impaired driving offence. Through two weeks of the program, there have been 55 such charges.

There was one traffic-related fatality during the past week in Split Lake. There have been two so far during the holiday checkstop program.

