Springfield Death Ruled Homicide

Mennonite Family Centre In Ukraine In Big Demand The Mennonite Family Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine is getting a lot of demand for its services. The centre was established in the year 2,000 by the Winnipeg-based Mennonite Benevolent Society in…

Construction Set To Start On Bethesda Wellness Centre An artist's rendering of the Stonebridge Wellness CentreBethesda Wellness in Steinbach has announced the start of construction of the Stonebridge Wellness Centre. Chair Darrel Penner says it will be…

New School Site Chosen In Steinbach Land has been officially set aside in Steinbach for another school. City council Tuesday approved a rezoning request for a school site in the Parkhill subdivision located on the north side of…

Fire Safety At Christmas With Christmas Day now only a few sleeps away, a local firefighter is offering some reminders to help make this a safe Christmas season. Cindi Klassen-Krahn is Public Education Officer for Steinbach…

Traffic Slowed On Highway 12 Due To Crash Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 12 and Campus Drive in Steinbach. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says an SUV was…

Human Rights Complaint Prompts Updated Policy At The Pool Following a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, the food and drink policy at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre has been updated to enable parents and caregivers of infants to bottle feed…

Back At It The Head of Public Works in Steinbach says with five inches of snow falling the last two days, it will probably be Saturday before all streets are cleared. Randy Reimer says snowplows were out…

21 Year Old Dies In Snowmobile Collision St. Pierre RCMP respond to a fatal snowmobile collision.When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went…

Winter Travel Heating Up A travel agent in Steinbach says ever since the snow and cold arrived in southern Manitoba, her office has been chaos. Mary Jane Hiebert of Canada One Travel says during the months of September,…

City Council Reaffirms Support For Performing Arts Centre City councillors Susan Penner and Michael Zwaagstra were chastised at city council Tuesday night for undermining a resolution of city council regarding the Performing Arts Centre. Zwaagstra and…

A Fresh Blanket Of Snow Ushers In Winter Winter arrived this Wednesday morning at 4:44 a.m. and Steinbach residents woke up to a fresh layer snow. Approximately 13 centimetres of snow has fallen from early Tuesday until 10:00 a.m.…

900 Food Hampers Delivered The last of the food hampers were delivered Tuesday for Steinbach Community Christmas. Spokesperson Roger Blatz says things went great and he has learned not to panic when the task of pulling off…

Goertzen Disappointed In Federal Health Ultimatum Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is disappointed in what happened Monday in Ottawa. Provincial Finance and Health Ministers were summoned to Ottawa by the federal Finance Minister to…

Tache Fire Attends Rollover On Hwy 1 *Updated The Tache Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover one kilometre east of Provincial Road 206 just before 3 Tuesday afternoon. Lorette District Fire Chief Renee Gougeon says there were…