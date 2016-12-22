Town Of Niverville Will Adopt Recycling Cart System In June

After having great success with the switch to a garbage cart system, Niverville town council has decided to move to a tote system for recycling as well beginning in June 2017.

Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says they rolled out the garbage tilt cart program in April 2016 and it was very successful. He notes council now plans to use a similar system for recycling and awarded the contract for recycling services to Bristal Hauling at a cost of just under $250 per ton.

Dyck adds there will be some differences between the garbage and recycling programs.

“The carts for recycling will be about a third larger, it is over 90 gallons compared to over 60 which is our garbage, but it will only be picked up every other week, on the same day being a Thursday. With the larger cart, we believe that should provide residents with at least as much as they would use over a two week period, probably even more.”

Dyck says the switch to a cart system for recycling shouldn't cost residents any more money.

“With the recycling program, there is going to be no additional cost to the resident. We get paid per ton by the province for what we recycle, so we encourage recycling because it is a benefit to us a community. Our residents have been really good with recycling, if we are even better maybe we can go from being at a break even to making a few dollars.”

Dyck says there are still some things that will be worked out between now and June. He notes they may decide split the community into two zones that bring out their recycling on alternate Thursdays but the decision has not been made. He adds they will try to do what is most cost effective and best for the community.