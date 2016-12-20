Two vehicle Collision In Mitchell

×

Hanover School Division

The Board of Trustees, Administration, and Staff of HSD wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Steinbach Fire Department was called to a two vehicle collision at the corner of Highway 52 and Ash Street in Mitchell shortly before 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner explains what happened.

"A pickup truck and trailer was on Ash Street trying to merge onto the 52 heading east, pulled into the intersection, wasn't able to clear it because of traffic coming from the west, and then there was a vehicle traveling west which didn't see the trailer clearly and came in contact with the trailer."

Penner says the driver of the car was transported to hospital as a precaution and the driver of the truck refused treatment. He notes ice may have been a factor in the collision and encourages drivers to be aware of slick roads and drive accordingly.

×

Hanover School Division

The Board of Trustees, Administration, and Staff of HSD wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

More Local News

Two Vehicle Crash On Park Road

Shortly after noon Thursday emergency crews were called to Park Road W in front of EG Penner Building Centre in Steinbach. Steinbach Fire Chief Kel Toews says it was a two-vehicle collision involving…

Manitoba P.C.s Dealing With Larger Deficit Than First Estimated

Manitoba's finance minister says the government will stay the course in its attempt to balance the province's books within eight years. That challenge got a little more difficult this week after…

Town Of Niverville Will Adopt Recycling Cart System In June

After having great success with the switch to a garbage cart system, Niverville town council has decided to move to a tote system for recycling as well beginning in June 2017. Niverville Mayor Myron…

Snowmobile Stolen In La Broquerie

A snowmobile was stolen from the Village of La Broquerie between 3 and 4 Thursday morning. Steinbach RCMP say a black 2006 Polaris ILQX 600 was stolen from Simard Street. The snowmobile has a black…

Woman Okay After SUV-Semi Collision Near Niverville

There was a collision south of Niverville Wednesday afternoon involving a sport utility vehicle and a semi. St. Pierre RCMP report it happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Provincial Road…

Mennonite Family Centre In Ukraine In Big Demand

The Mennonite Family Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine is getting a lot of demand for its services. The centre was established in the year 2,000 by the Winnipeg-based Mennonite Benevolent Society in…

Construction Set To Start On Bethesda Wellness Centre

An artist's rendering of the Stonebridge Wellness CentreBethesda Wellness in Steinbach has announced the start of construction of the Stonebridge Wellness Centre. Chair Darrel Penner says it will be…

New School Site Chosen In Steinbach

Land has been officially set aside in Steinbach for another school. City council Tuesday approved a rezoning request for a school site in the Parkhill subdivision located on the north side of…

Fire Safety At Christmas

With Christmas Day now only a few sleeps away, a local firefighter is offering some reminders to help make this a safe Christmas season. Cindi Klassen-Krahn is Public Education Officer for Steinbach…

Traffic Slowed On Highway 12 Due To Crash

Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 12 and Campus Drive in Steinbach. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says an SUV was…

Human Rights Complaint Prompts Updated Policy At The Pool

Following a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, the food and drink policy at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre has been updated to enable parents and caregivers of infants to bottle feed…

Back At It

The Head of Public Works in Steinbach says with five inches of snow falling the last two days, it will probably be Saturday before all streets are cleared. Randy Reimer says snowplows were out…

21 Year Old Dies In Snowmobile Collision

St. Pierre RCMP respond to a fatal snowmobile collision.When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went…

Winter Travel Heating Up

A travel agent in Steinbach says ever since the snow and cold arrived in southern Manitoba, her office has been chaos. Mary Jane Hiebert of Canada One Travel says during the months of September,…

City Council Reaffirms Support For Performing Arts Centre

City councillors Susan Penner and Michael Zwaagstra were chastised at city council Tuesday night for undermining a resolution of city council regarding the Performing Arts Centre. Zwaagstra and…

A Fresh Blanket Of Snow Ushers In Winter

Winter arrived this Wednesday morning at 4:44 a.m. and Steinbach residents woke up to a fresh layer snow. Approximately 13 centimetres of snow has fallen from early Tuesday until 10:00 a.m.…

900 Food Hampers Delivered

The last of the food hampers were delivered Tuesday for Steinbach Community Christmas. Spokesperson Roger Blatz says things went great and he has learned not to panic when the task of pulling off…

Goertzen Disappointed In Federal Health Ultimatum

Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is disappointed in what happened Monday in Ottawa. Provincial Finance and Health Ministers were summoned to Ottawa by the federal Finance Minister to…

Tache Fire Attends Rollover On Hwy 1 *Updated

The Tache Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover one kilometre east of Provincial Road 206 just before 3 Tuesday afternoon. Lorette District Fire Chief Renee Gougeon says there were…

Two vehicle Collision In Mitchell

The Steinbach Fire Department was called to a two vehicle collision at the corner of Highway 52 and Ash Street in Mitchell shortly before 5:30 Tuesday evening. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Chimney

Local Jobs

More Local News

Zwaagstra Opposes $24 Million Performing Arts Centre

RCMP Nab More Impaireds

La Broquerie Looking Forward To Elevation Mapping

Volunteers Provide More Than Safe Rides

Springfield Death Ruled Homicide

Penner Wants To Drop Arts Centre Plan

Power Outage In Mitchell Affects 1,150 Customers

A Case Of The Christmas Blues

Block Heater Cord Causes Morning Fire

Firefighters Discover Crash En Route To Fire Call

Two Impaireds And A Suspension In Weekend Police Report

Steinbach Fire Crews Attend A Grease Fire

Cost Of Performing Arts Centre Explained

Mayor Finds Mennonite Remnants Still Evident In Ukraine

Carolers Bring Smiles To The Faces Of Bethesda Place Residents

Christmas Lights Tour And Contest

Special Recognition For Steinbach Athlete

Many Outdoor Rinks Open For The Season

MCC Gives Back To 10 Local Charities

Update - School Bus Collision Near Lorette

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Decorate Gingerbread Houses

23 December 2016 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Pat Porter Active Living Center, Steinbach





Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

24 December 2016 4:00 pm

Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church, Steinbach





Hoffnung Fuer Alle Church. Christmas Eve Choir and Sunday School Program

24 December 2016 6:30 pm

TBA





Hoffnung Fuer Alle Church Christmas Morning Worship Service

25 December 2016 9:30 am

TBA





Login