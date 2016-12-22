Woman Okay After SUV-Semi Collision Near Niverville

There was a collision south of Niverville Wednesday afternoon involving a sport utility vehicle and a semi.

St. Pierre RCMP report it happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Provincial Road 305 and Loeppky Road. They say the SUV turned onto the highway and collided with the semi.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV, a 37 year-old woman from Winkler, was transported by STARS air ambulance to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. Police say it turned out her injuries were minor.

The truck driver was not injured.